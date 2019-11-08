close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Envoys present credentials to President Arif Alvi

Islamabad

Islamabad: Ambassadors-designate Androulla Kaminara of European Union and Tomas Smetanka of Czech Republic presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi during a special ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here on Thursday.

The president felicitated the newly-appointed ambassadors and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of the European Union and the Czech Republic with Pakistan.

Later, the ambassadors separately called on the president. Speaking on the occasion, the president said that Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He said it was incumbent upon the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

The president said the world peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by this regime.

