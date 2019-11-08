close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

26 profiteers held in Bajaur

Peshawar

KHAR: The district administration arrested 26 profiteers in Khar Bazaar of Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Anwarul Haq and Tehsildar Ajam Khan Afridi conducted the raids in various markets and shopping malls in Khar Bazaar. They arrested 26 traders involved in selling essential commodities and other items at exorbitant rates.

Setting a two-day deadline, the officials warned the encroachers to remove the encroachment or else the administration would take stern action.

