Fri Nov 08, 2019
INP
November 8, 2019

Gen Qamar Bajwa meets Nato DGIMS

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a meeting with Director General of the Nato International Military Staff (DGIMS) Lieutenant General Hans Werner Wiermann to discuss matters of mutual interest, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor further stated that Lieutenant General Hans Werner Wiermann has praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in achieving peace and stability in the region.

