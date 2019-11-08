Handscomb joins Middlesex as captain

LONDON: Australian Peter Handscomb will captain English county side Middlesex in both the County Championship and one-day competitions next season, the club announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who was a member of this year’s Australian World Cup squad, signed a two-year contract with the division two Championship side and replaces Dawid Malan as skipper. Malan has joined Yorkshire.

Handscomb, who has represented his country 40 times in all three formats, has previous experience of the English game having played for Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham this year. “We are delighted and excited to have an all-round cricketer of Peter’s stature at the club,” said Handscomb’s compatriot, Middlesex head coach Stuart Law.