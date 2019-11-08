close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 8, 2019

Environment safety

Newspost

 
November 8, 2019

This refers to the news story, ‘Smog emerges as major air pollutant in Lahore’ (Oct 31, 2019). Since smog has become a recurring menace every year, it needs to be addressed on permanent basis. The main sufferers are the inhabitants of Lahore who become victim of various ailments. The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has performed an excellent job in Punjab by inspecting 3277 air pollutant units. As a result, 288 brick kilns and air polluting units were sealed and FIR registered against 129 persons. Stringent measures must be enforced from Oct-Jan every year. Many road accidents also occur as a result of smog.

As far as crop-burning on the Indian side is concerned, we can ensure that solid waste containing polythene bags must be stopped at any cost as it emits toxic smoke which is injurious to human life. It is hoped that the EPD will discharge its duties in a most efficient manner in the future as well.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost