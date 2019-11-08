Environment safety

This refers to the news story, ‘Smog emerges as major air pollutant in Lahore’ (Oct 31, 2019). Since smog has become a recurring menace every year, it needs to be addressed on permanent basis. The main sufferers are the inhabitants of Lahore who become victim of various ailments. The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has performed an excellent job in Punjab by inspecting 3277 air pollutant units. As a result, 288 brick kilns and air polluting units were sealed and FIR registered against 129 persons. Stringent measures must be enforced from Oct-Jan every year. Many road accidents also occur as a result of smog.

As far as crop-burning on the Indian side is concerned, we can ensure that solid waste containing polythene bags must be stopped at any cost as it emits toxic smoke which is injurious to human life. It is hoped that the EPD will discharge its duties in a most efficient manner in the future as well.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt