Mardan police performance report

MARDAN: Police arrested 48 alleged robbers and gangsters and recovered goods worth Rs90 million, nine vehicles and 55 motorcycles from their possession during this year.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan told the media that this year, murder cases recorded a 10 percent reduction, compared to last year, whereas abduction incidents dropped from 42 to 25 this year.
