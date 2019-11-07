close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2019

Warehouse inauguration today

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: George Okoth-Obbo, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will inaugurate cold chain warehouse on the Charsadda Road today.

George Okoth-Obbo is on four-day official visit to Pakistan.

He will meet with senior officials of the KP government and Afghan refugees during his visit to Peshawar.

Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi, UNHCR’s National Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan, KP Health Minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra will also attend the inauguration ceremony of cold chain warehouse.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar