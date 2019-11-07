Chup Tazia procession staged amid tight security

The main Chup Tazia procession passed peacefully under tight security of police and Rangers on Wednesday morning in Karachi.

Two processions started from Nishtar Park and Rizvia Society. The procession from Nishtar Park passed from MA Jinnah Road and culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, while another procession started in Rizvia concluded at the Shah Najaf Imambargah in Martin Quarters.

There was heavy security presence along the route, with 8,314 personnel performing duties. The personnel included both Rangers and police.

As part of security measures, pillion riding on motorcycles had been banned for the day in Sindh. Many roads were blocked due to the processions, including MA Jinnah Road and Jail Road.

Heavy traffic mess was witnessed around Metropole Hotel due to ongoing repair works on a sewerage line that had collapsed on Club Road on Monday. The 54-inch sewerage line on Club Road is being replaced after it caved in on Monday. The KWSB expects the work to be completed by Thursday.

The sewerage line collapsed after a truck loaded with containers of milk overturned on Monday. Club Road and all the adjacent roads, including the one near Metropole Hotel, were inundated with sewerage water and there was a major traffic jam. A large number of commuters have been complaining of traffic mess due to the under- repair sewerage line.