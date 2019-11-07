Programme to raise wheat yield in KP

KHAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Muhibullah Khan on Wednesday said that the government would launch a programme aimed at increasing wheat yield in the province and the initiative to be taken from Bajaur tribal district shortly. He was speaking to the media during his visit to the district.

The minister said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and Jehangir Tareen would also visit the district to inaugurate the wheat-producing programme and also to distribute hens among the poor people. He said that the government would give away 1000 bags of wheat and fertilizer to the farmers at 50 percent subsidized rate. He said the central government would release Rs309 billion for launching 11 mega projects in KP.