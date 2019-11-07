Blind persons’ protest outside Punjab CM House enters third day

LAHORE: The protest by blind persons outside Chief Minister’s House entered its third day (Wednesday) where protesters shouted slogans against social welfare department, demanding equal employment opportunities.

According to the report, the blind people had a clash with the police after they lifted the barriers. The police stopped the blind protesters from moving towards Mall Road where an angry blind man slapped a policeman. The police said the protesters tried to abuse them. A long queue of vehicles was witnessed when the protesters tried to block the road. People with visual disabilities have been staging a sit-in against the government since November 4.