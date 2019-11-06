Sarwar urges unity to face challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that opposition’s attempt to make the national institutions controversial for achieving political interests was against the national security and solidarity.

Talking to a delegation of National Defence University‘s National Security and War Course of 22 countries consisting of 110 military officers, the Punjab governor said that progress and development were not possible without ensuring durable peace in the world, therefore, the world community should work together for peace.

He said that it was a constitutional and democratic right of every political party to stage protest but the opposition should refrain from making national institutions controversial for achieving their political interests.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism and for peace were exemplary, adding Pak Army was ranked among the most powerful military force in the world.

Pak Army had rendered great sacrifices to defend the motherland and in war against terrorism, he said and added every Pakistani supported and stood by Pak Army. He said that Pakistan always advocated peace and opposed war as the wars were not in interest of anyone, adding that the wars could only create more issues instead of resolving them. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan preferred peace despite of severe Indian war hysteria after Palwama incident as Pakistan had also handed over Indian pilot to India under a peace gesture.

The governor said that resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for peace in the region so the world community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. He said Kashmir issue and Indian war hysteria could intense the tensions between both countries.

MoU: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University Iran here on Tuesday signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President Bu-Ali Sina University Prof Dr Yaghoub Mohammadifar signed the MoU. Both the institutions will conduct exchange programmes for professors, students, staff and researchers for conferences, seminars, lessons, congresses, research, training courses and tutoring for degree thesis.

Both the parties will also exchange publications and scientific-informative material related to fields with each other. They will also jointly organise advanced study courses, seminars, research activities and training courses for the benefit of academics and students of both parties. Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said UVAS had strong liaison with the industry and working closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industry with focus on problem solving research by using its knowledge and train manpower to solve different issues of industries. He said this agreement would be very beneficial for both the institutions, especially for enhancing education and research activities.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and UVAS faculty members and officials from Bu-Ali Sina University including Dr Ali Raza Sazmand were present.

Train section inspected: Pakistan Railway Divisional Superintendent (DS), Lahore, Amior Nisar Chaudhary inspected Lahore-Lalamusa train section on Tuesday. He checked facilities for passengers. Cleanliness on the section and availability of clean drinking water for passengers were also checked by the DS.

He also met with the people of Wazirabad during inspection. They complained about illegal residences in the apartments there. Upon it, he constituted an inquiry committee which would present him report within 15 days. He issued instruction to the officials concerned to see the issue of encroachment. Two vendors were fined for using substandard cooking oil at Gujrat railway station.

PU conference: Punjab University Department of Punjabi will organise an international conference on Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak on December 11, 2019. According to a press release in this regard a pre-session will be held on Wednesday (today) at 10am at Old Campus. A large number of scholars, faculty members and students will attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University will organise an international conference on “Recent Innovations in Molecular Sciences” here on Wednesday (today). Former Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Prof Dr Muhammad Waheed Akhtar, over 1000 young scientists, researchers, prominent scientists from USA, UK, Australia, France, China, Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Russia as well as from all over Pakistan, shall participate in this conference.