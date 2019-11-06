Doctors continue strike in Punjab

MULTAN: The doctors, nurses and paramedics on Tuesday continued their strike for the 26th consecutive day against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act here.

The protesting doctors closed OPDs, all operation theatres, laboratories, X-Ray sections and other departments in protest.

The Grand Health Alliance had made the protest call against the Medical Teaching Institutions Act and the government for not holding dialogues with them.

The strike created problems for patients came from far-flung areas while a number of surgeries were also postponed.

The poor patients had no option but to go to private clinics. The price hike had already made the lives of the people difficult and the increased cost of medicines forced them to come to government hospital, patients said at the Nishtar Hospital.

On the other hand, the health professionals said that the Medical Teaching Institutions Act and reforms ordinance promulgated by the government were not justified. The government had determined to manage and run public hospitals through private persons, which was not in the larger interest of patients and public, they claimed.

FAISALABAD: The young doctors, paramedics and nurses of Allied and DHQ hospitals on Tuesday observed a strike against the MTI Act here. After closing down the Outdoor Patients Departments, X-ray, laboratories and operation theatres, they assembled in front of main gates of both hospitals and staged sit-ins in support to their demands, including immediate withdrawal from the Medical Teaching Institutions Act. Addressing the young doctors and paramedics Dr Maruf Vains and Dr Muhammad Irfan vowed that they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands. Later, they took out a protest rally on Jail Road in protest.