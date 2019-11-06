Minister says minorities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said there is complete peace and religious freedom in the country and tourists can visit any religious site fearlessly.

He was addressing a ceremony arranged at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Sahab at Mohalla Jogan Shah by Peshawar Sikh community to celebrate opening of Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Pakistan was a democratic country where all minorities had equal rights and each community was free to exercise rituals of their respective religions. The information said that unfortunately Pakistan had been victim of terrorism for the last 15 to 20 years.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been striving to improve image of the country in the comity of world nations. He added the prime minister made a historic speech in the United Nations General Assembly. The minister said that during the speech the prime minister pointed out that Islam was not a conservative religion rather it preached peace and harmony and provided freedom to minorities.

He said that certain forces did not want Pakistan to prosper, but the government was committed to fighting these retrogressive elements. The country’s economy was turning around as a result of prudent economic policies of the government, adding financial and current account deficit was decreasing, he said, adding, the country’s currency was gradually stabilising and investment had started pouring in.

The minister said it was high time the people supported the government to continue with such pragmatic economic measures. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was out to push the country towards destabilisation to serve his personal interests, he added.

The minister said there was a dire need to support Kashmiris in their just cause. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to improve relations with neighbouring countries and opening of Kartarpur Corridor and Afghan border were testament to it, he added.