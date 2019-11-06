Bad doctors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The situation of government hospitals is deteriorating day by day. Doctors never come on time and instead visit their privately-owned clinics or hospitals to see their rich patients. Poor patients wait endlessly for such selfish and greedy doctors.
Doctors have even been found asking patients to visit their privately-owned hospital or clinics in order to receive better medical treatment and get their medical tests done in private hospitals as they are equipped with modern and up-to-date medical machinery compared to government hospitals. I request the higher authorities to look into this matter seriously.
Iqra Qadir
Singanisar
