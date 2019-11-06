Bad doctors

The situation of government hospitals is deteriorating day by day. Doctors never come on time and instead visit their privately-owned clinics or hospitals to see their rich patients. Poor patients wait endlessly for such selfish and greedy doctors.

Doctors have even been found asking patients to visit their privately-owned hospital or clinics in order to receive better medical treatment and get their medical tests done in private hospitals as they are equipped with modern and up-to-date medical machinery compared to government hospitals. I request the higher authorities to look into this matter seriously.

Iqra Qadir

Singanisar