ANP seeks debate in KP Assembly on cancer rise

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) submitted a call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking debate on the rise in cancer cases in the province.

The ANP parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak, submitted the call attention notice to bring the attention of the house to the issue.

The notice said that the majority of the patients in the cancer hospitals in the country were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It demanded the constitution of a parliamentary committee assisted by health experts to investigate the rise in the cancer cases. The party also demanded the provision of free treatment to the patients, saying that the majority of the patients could not afford the costly treatment and died.

Meanwhile, an ANP lawmaker from the Mohmand district submitted a resolution demanding probe into the killing of two children from his home district in Islamabad. The ANP MPA Nisar Mohmand through the resolution asked the provincial government to demand the constitution of a special committee to investigate the killing of children. The ANP lawmaker said that earlier Farishta Mohmand was killed and then a 10-year old Naveed Khan was murdered in the federal capital. He said both children were killed after being subjected to sexual abuse.

He said that no progress had been made in the investigation of the murder cases. The lawmaker asked the provincial government to constitute a special committee for the investigation of the cases.