close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Engro Fertilizers wins accolade

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Annual Report 2018 achieved yet another milestone by receiving a merit certificate in the “Corporate Governance Category” of SAFA Awards for 2018, a statement said on Monday.

The awards are based on comprehensive criteria around Transparency, Accountability and Governance (TAG), it added. The awards are conferred based on the assessment against the criteria of the published annual reports of companies from South Asian countries that included India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Earlier, the company’s Annual Report 2018 was awarded the second place in the sector for the “Best Presented Annual Reports Awards”, organised by the joint committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), in recognition of transparent reporting and good governance practices adopted by the company.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business