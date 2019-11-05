Engro Fertilizers wins accolade

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Annual Report 2018 achieved yet another milestone by receiving a merit certificate in the “Corporate Governance Category” of SAFA Awards for 2018, a statement said on Monday.

The awards are based on comprehensive criteria around Transparency, Accountability and Governance (TAG), it added. The awards are conferred based on the assessment against the criteria of the published annual reports of companies from South Asian countries that included India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Earlier, the company’s Annual Report 2018 was awarded the second place in the sector for the “Best Presented Annual Reports Awards”, organised by the joint committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), in recognition of transparent reporting and good governance practices adopted by the company.