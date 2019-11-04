Fixtures for T20 World Cup finalised

DUBAI: The fixtures and match-ups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia have been finalised, following the completion of the Qualifier event in the UAE.

Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland have secured their places at ‘The Big Dance’, to be held in seven host cities across the country from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in Group A of the first round, with the four teams competing in Geelong from October 18-22. The opening match will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Kardinia Park Stadium. Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland will join Bangladesh in Group B, with their matches taking place from October 19-23 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

For Papua New Guinea, runners-up at the Qualifier in the UAE, it will be their first ever major global cricket event at senior level after narrowly missing qualification to the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cup tournaments.

Following the conclusion of first round matches in Geelong and Hobart, the highest-placed team in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will join Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Hosts Australia will play their first match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 24. Group 2 of the Super 12s phase will see India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan each face the highest-placed team in Group B and the second-placed team from Group A.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

“We know that all 16 men's teams will receive the warmest welcome and fantastic support from fans living here in Australia.” Both the women’s and men’s finals will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The women’s decider will be played on March 8 2020, on International Women’s Day.