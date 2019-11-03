close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 3, 2019

‘Pakistan best country for investment’

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 3, 2019

Islamabad :Pakistan is one of the best countries for investment and I am impressed with its natural and human resource potential which is outstanding, a renowned businessman said Saturday.

The recent signs of stability in the economy is encouraging which will lead to economic growth to become a developed nation soon, said noted Pakistani-American businessman Aslam Khan.

Aslam Khan, CEO of Falcon Holdings Management LLC who visited Pakistan and met top officials and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood said that he has planned to invest in hospitality and some other sectors offering good returns.

Talking to the former president of the Chamber of Small Traders Malik Nadeem Akhtar, he said that he has identified some villages close to the federal capital where people would be provided basic facilities free of cost to bring improvement in their lives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad