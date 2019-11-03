‘Pakistan best country for investment’

Islamabad :Pakistan is one of the best countries for investment and I am impressed with its natural and human resource potential which is outstanding, a renowned businessman said Saturday.

The recent signs of stability in the economy is encouraging which will lead to economic growth to become a developed nation soon, said noted Pakistani-American businessman Aslam Khan.

Aslam Khan, CEO of Falcon Holdings Management LLC who visited Pakistan and met top officials and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood said that he has planned to invest in hospitality and some other sectors offering good returns.

Talking to the former president of the Chamber of Small Traders Malik Nadeem Akhtar, he said that he has identified some villages close to the federal capital where people would be provided basic facilities free of cost to bring improvement in their lives.