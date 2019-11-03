close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
November 3, 2019

Protesters will find no place to hide if Imran makes a call: Fawad

National

PPI
November 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Azadi March protesters will find no place to hide if Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a call.

In a series of tweets he called the protesters a bunch of opportunists and warned them not to underestimate the PTI government because we are exercising self-restraint.

