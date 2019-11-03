Rana Sana’s judicial remand extended till 16th

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till Nov 16. He is accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

As the hearing commenced, the counsel for Rana Sana filed an application in the court seeking handing over of his client’s vehicle to him, seized by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at the time of arrest of his client. However, the duty judge declined his plea, saying that a regular judge has been appointed for the trial and the regular judge will entertain such issues.

Meanwhile, a representative of a cellular company submitted CDR of the investigation officer of the case in the court.

After the hearing, Rana Sana, while talking to the media, urged PML-N workers to participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March, saying that the March would achieve its objectives.

Rana Sana was arrested by ANF and an FIR was registered against him under Section 9-C, 15 and 17 of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ANF, in the FIR, claimed seizing 15-kg heroin and some weapons from the accused.