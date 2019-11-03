Governor lauds Rangers’ role at 27th passing-out parade

The 27th passing-out parade was organised for the Rangers Basic Recruits Training Course at the Sindh Rangers Training Centre in Karachi on Saturday.

Governor Imran Ismail was the chief guest on the occasion. Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by DG Rangers Sindh Maj-Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari at the parade ground.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished recruits. Moreover, 966 recruits passed out on the completion of their training.

The governor congratulated the recruits, trainers and their families. He said the Pakistan Rangers Sindh had played a pivotal and a unique role in maintaining peace and stability and achieved the desired results by eliminating the menace of terrorism and heinous crimes through the ongoing Karachi operation, which resulted in economic stability and return of international cricket to the metropolis.

He lauded the sacrifices of officers and soldiers, especially of martyrs of the Sindh Rangers in the line of duty.

A large number of senior serving Rangers officers and relatives of the recruits witnessed the parade.

The governor witnessed an anti-terrorism demonstration by commandos and appreciated their level of training, agility and quick response to handling crisis situations.