close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Governor lauds Rangers’ role at 27th passing-out parade

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

The 27th passing-out parade was organised for the Rangers Basic Recruits Training Course at the Sindh Rangers Training Centre in Karachi on Saturday.

Governor Imran Ismail was the chief guest on the occasion. Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by DG Rangers Sindh Maj-Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari at the parade ground.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished recruits. Moreover, 966 recruits passed out on the completion of their training.

The governor congratulated the recruits, trainers and their families. He said the Pakistan Rangers Sindh had played a pivotal and a unique role in maintaining peace and stability and achieved the desired results by eliminating the menace of terrorism and heinous crimes through the ongoing Karachi operation, which resulted in economic stability and return of international cricket to the metropolis.

He lauded the sacrifices of officers and soldiers, especially of martyrs of the Sindh Rangers in the line of duty.

A large number of senior serving Rangers officers and relatives of the recruits witnessed the parade.

The governor witnessed an anti-terrorism demonstration by commandos and appreciated their level of training, agility and quick response to handling crisis situations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi