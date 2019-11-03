PTI chief organiser visits Karachi to settle differences over party’s reorganisation

To eliminate differences among leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter over re-structuring the party and address other issues, PTI Chief

Organiser Saifullah Niazi met various party leaders during his visit to Karachi on Saturday.

After the PTI dissolved its provincial chapters to reorganise the party, its leadership has split in Sindh, especially in the provincial capital, The News has learnt. It was due to this division among the party’s ranks in Sindh that the party’s central leaders sent Niazi to evolve a strategy to enable the party’s restructuring in the province after creating consensus among various warring leaders.

During his visit, the PTI chief organiser met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House. After that, he met senior leaders and former party office-bearers of various wings of the party, such as labour, women, youth and minorities, at the party’s secretariat, Insaf House. He also met workers of the party and listened to their problems, complaints, and suggestions.

Niazi also addressed a news conference at the Insaf House, in which he said the purpose of his visit to Sindh was to reorganise the party in the province. PTI Deputy Secretary General Ashraf Qureshi, Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, senior leader Khurrum Sher Zaman and others were also present at the news conference.

Acknowledging that there were differences among provincial leaders of the party, Niazi said eliminating those differences was his top priority and for it, he would meet the elected parliamentarians and other leaders.

“Where there are so many people, there will be differences in opinion, but the party will not tolerate division at all,” he said, adding that the purpose of his coming to Karachi was to create a system where all decisions were made with consultations and there were no groupings.

“All matters relating to the organisation will be carried out and appointment of remaining organisations will be announced by the next week,” Niazi said.

Discussing the ongoing protest of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and other opposition parties in Islamabad, the PTI chief organiser said Maulana Fazlur Rehman could do sit-in for four years if he wanted that as long as he abided by the agreement.

“The protest was a democratic right of Rehman, as PTI had demanded to verify four constituencies before the 2014 sit-in and did a sit-in as a final solution,” Niazi said. “There was no agreement with the government before the PTI sit-in. We told that we would do a sit-in at D Chowk and we went there. If Maulana’s party violates the agreement, they would be prosecuted.”