Tax ranking

In a survey of the country’s biggest markets, the FBR has found that Karachi pays the most tax. In fact, the tax collected from Karachi’s six biggest markets is more than the tax collected from the biggest markets in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Faisalabad combined. The FBR surveyed the markets in Saddar, Tariq Road, Clifton, Golimar, DHA and Gulistan-e-Jauhar and found that they collectively paid Rs30.87 billion in taxes. There were 50,200 tax filers in these markets and the 18,744 big taxpayers paid a total of Rs29.94 billion in taxes to the government.

In comparison, Lahore’s four biggest markets paid Rs567 million in taxes. These are Anarkali, Mall Road, Hafeez Centre and Liberty Market. There are a total of 3,950 tax filers at these markets.Rawalpindi’s big markets pay Rs1 billion in taxes and have 6,508 filers. Faisalabad’s five big markets pay Rs141 million in taxes.Islamabad’s four big markets – Supermarket, Blue Area, F-10 Markaz and Jinnah Super – paid Rs1.93 billion in tax.

Bilal Shabbir

Islamabad