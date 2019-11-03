Where's the metro?

The Metro Bus from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport is currently under construction. It has nine bus stations including the G-10 Station, NUST Station, NHA Station, M1-M2 Junction Station, Grand Trunk Road Station, G-1 Station, Badan Kalan Station and Airport Station. The Metro Bus project has 12 bridges, 26 culverts and 11 underpasses.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has requested the federal government for Rs1.5 billion to complete the project. Once the Metro Bus is complete, it will facilitate travellers who complain of high transport fares as they spend around Rs500-Rs1200 for their commute. The project had initially started in January 2017 and it was expected that the project would be completed by March 2018. But till now the project has not been completed. I request the authorities concerned to kindly look into the issue and take some tangible steps.

Anum Zulfiqar

Rawalpindi