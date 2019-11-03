Problems with the PSM

The Pakistan Steel Mills is the largest industry in Pakistan. Unfortunately, today Pakistan Steel's production is zero. The crisis started in 2008. The employees of Pakistan Steel are facing a lot of problems because their salaries have not increased since 2009 and they also receive their salaries with a delay of five to six months.Those employees who retired from the Pakistan Steel Mills have not received their retirement dues for more than three years. They don't have other resources to solve their financial problems.

Now the PTI is in power; its government should take action on this crisis and solve the problems of Pakistan Steel Mills employees.

Ashfaque Ali

Karachi