close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 3, 2019

Problems with the PSM

Newspost

 
November 3, 2019

The Pakistan Steel Mills is the largest industry in Pakistan. Unfortunately, today Pakistan Steel's production is zero. The crisis started in 2008. The employees of Pakistan Steel are facing a lot of problems because their salaries have not increased since 2009 and they also receive their salaries with a delay of five to six months.Those employees who retired from the Pakistan Steel Mills have not received their retirement dues for more than three years. They don't have other resources to solve their financial problems.

Now the PTI is in power; its government should take action on this crisis and solve the problems of Pakistan Steel Mills employees.

Ashfaque Ali

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost