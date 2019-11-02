close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
Newsdesk
November 2, 2019

Man arrested in Ireland over 39 truck deaths in Britain

World

N
Newsdesk
November 2, 2019

LONDON: A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Ireland in connection with the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in a container truck in southeast England last week. A spokesman for the Dublin High Court said Eamonn Harrison, of Newry in Northern Ireland, appeared in court Friday. Irish police could not immediately confirm when he was arrested. He was ordered detained until a hearing on Nov. 11. Police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to an English port, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

