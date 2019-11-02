PHC suspends death sentence by military court

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday suspended the death sentence awarded to a citizen by the military court.

Amanullah Pirzada, the counsel for one Arifullah, told a division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali that his client had been arrested three years back.

He told the court that Arifullah never remained involved in terrorism but the military court awarded him the death sentence. The court after suspending the death sentence adjourned the case till November 5.

The division bench in another writ petition filed by one Asmatullah for recruitment as a constable in Levies force, directed to stop the salary of the deputy commissioner Peshawar for not submitting his reply in the case. Asmatullah had submitted a writ petition and stated that he had applied for the post of constable in Levies and qualified all the tests but he was not appointed.