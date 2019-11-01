Pak women team named for BD ODIs

LAHORE: The women selection committee today announced a 15-player Pakistan women squad for a two-match ODI series against Bangladesh women. Three changes have been made in the line-up from the one that swept Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20I series this week. After participating in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Cup in Sri Lanka slow left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu, leg-spinner Aroob Shah and right-arm medium-fast Fatima Sana come in the side to replace right-hand bat Ayesha Zafar, slow left-arm orthodox Anam Amin and right-arm offbreak Saba Nazir. The two one-dayers will be played on 2 and 4 November at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan women ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Schedule: Nov 2 first ODI at Gaddafi Stadium.

Nov 4: 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium.