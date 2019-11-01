close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Oghi TMA directed to cope with fire emergencies

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Shojeen Wistro on Thursday directed the Oghi tehsil municipal administration to keep fire tenders in working condition so that they could be utilised during the blaze and other incidents happening in the tehsil. “I want fire brigades standby to cope with any situation any time as we would also hold mock exercise to enhance working skills of fire tenders,” Wistro told a meeting held to review the situation after a fire incident. The officials of tehsil municipal administration and others were also in attendance. He said in future no excuse about the fault of fire tenders would be accepted as those vehicles were provided to TMA to meet emergency needs.

