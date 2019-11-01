Zia Batool permanent PEIRA chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Ministry of Professional and Technical Training has finally appointed Zia Batool as the permanent chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority for three years with handsome MP-II salary and fringe benefits.
Zia Batool currently works as the Punjab Higher Education's director-general.
The last permanent PEIRA chief was Atif Mehmood Kayani, who had abandoned the office in June 2013 after he came in for strong criticism from the Supreme Court over a mere 14 years education, including a bachelor’s degree with very low grades.
The ministry, which has the administrative control of the PEIRA, advertised the post before shortlisting applicants and interviewing them last month.
