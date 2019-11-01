close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Zia Batool permanent PEIRA chief

Islamabad

November 1, 2019

Islamabad: The Ministry of Professional and Technical Training has finally appointed Zia Batool as the permanent chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority for three years with handsome MP-II salary and fringe benefits.

Zia Batool currently works as the Punjab Higher Education's director-general.

The last permanent PEIRA chief was Atif Mehmood Kayani, who had abandoned the office in June 2013 after he came in for strong criticism from the Supreme Court over a mere 14 years education, including a bachelor’s degree with very low grades.

The ministry, which has the administrative control of the PEIRA, advertised the post before shortlisting applicants and interviewing them last month.

