Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Spurious spices factory sealed

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority under the supervision of its Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman sealed a spices manufacturing factory on account of adulteration and recovered around 3,000kg unwholesome food during a raid here on Thursday.

A special team raided Abdul Razzaq Spices Factory on Sheikhupura Road in Kot Abdul Malik and caught them red-handed producing hazardous spices. He said that rice husk was being used in the preparation of turmeric and chilli powder after colouring. The use of adulterated spices causes stomach, intestine and other fatal diseases. Muhammad Usman said that adulterated spices were supplied to local hotels and dhaabas (food points) in a glittering packing. The raiding team confiscated 1,700kg rice hulls, 1250kg tainted turmeric and 16kg lose colours. He further said that PFA has lodged an FIR against the factory owner after apprehending two people from the spot. He said that PFA is monitoring the process method of food as per the mission “Healthy Punjab” under its slogans “From Farm to Fork”.

He stated that the Punjab Food Authority is struggling and taking all preventative measures to make Punjab adulteration-free food province according to the vision of the Punjab government.

