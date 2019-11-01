Govt ordered to ensure ban on hunting of blackbucks

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to ensure a ban on illegal hunting of blackbucks.

Wildlife Director General Sohail Ashraf appeared before the court in connection with a petition seeking implementation of recommendations proposed by the blackbuck commission. The DG stated that approval had been given to the recommendations made by the commission headed by Dr Pervez Hassan.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that the petitioner had no objections, if the blackbuck commission recommendations were implemented in letter and spirit. Zaka argued that blackbuck is a protected species mentioned in third schedule of the Punjab preservation and protection of wildlife and therefore its hunting must be brought to a halt since it was also enlisted as a vulnerable specie under CITES convention on international treaty of endangered species. The commission had submitted its report, stating that the hunting of blackbucks should not be allowed until a population survey is conducted and all safeguard measures are taken in Lal Sohanra Park, Bahawalpur as well as of in the Cholistan area.

The commission admitted the fact that blackbuck is a rare species and must be protected at every cost and the Punjab government along with the wildlife department must ensure allocation of funds to enhance its capacity.