close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 1, 2019

Ghazi Ilm Din’s Urs held

Lahore

A
APP
November 1, 2019

LAHORE:The 88th Youm-e-Shahadat and Urs of Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed was observed in the City on Thursday. A special programme was held to pay tribute to the Shaheed. The speakers said that Ghazi Ilm Din was a true lover of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), who sacrificed his life for protecting the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). His Urs is celebrated every year at his mausoleum, situated at Miani Sahib graveyard, where a number of Muslims participate in the Quran Khawani and Urs celebrations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore