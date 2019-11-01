100,000 Pakistani engineers to get jobs in global market: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said the Punjab government has made arrangements to provide job opportunities to 100,000 engineers at the international job market.

A MoU has been signed between Higher Education Department and Lampro Mellon Limited Pakistan in this regard. “Our engineers can earn 4,000 to 5,000 dollars which will increase the size of national economy by 2 billion dollars,” he added.

The minister said there was an opportunity to move our country forward in Chip Technology. Within next few years Pakistan will become the hub of Micro-Chip Manufacturing Technology, he added. He said China had announced manufacturing the microchip and 500,000 job opportunities were expected only in China in this regard. He said the government had signed an agreement with public and private universities for providing the training to students and certificates would also be issued to the engineers who pass the test. The students would be able to get a job immediately after receiving the certificate, he added. Raja Yasir said Lampro Mellon Limited would manage the training of engineers whereas engineers who have completed the degree could also register for the certificate. He said the government according to the vision of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, was making efforts to provide dignified jobs to youths.

prisoners released: Additional District and Session Judge Qaisar Nazeer Butt on Thursday visited Camp Jail and released 61 prisoners involved in petty offences. The Judge visited different parts of the jail, including the kitchen, hospital and juvenile ward. He expressed satisfaction over the administrative affairs of the jail.