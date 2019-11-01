Cuba keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields

Islamabad: Cuba wantsto enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in biotechnology, healthcare, trade, investment and other sectors as both countries have good potential to cooperate with each other in multiple fields to achieve beneficial results.

This was said by Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Vice President of Cuba while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). Gabriel Tiel Capote Ambassador of Cuba in Pakistan, Alberto Blanco Silva Director of Asia and Oceania Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Dr. Nestor Marimon Torres Director of International Relations Ministry of Public Health of Cuba and others were in his delegation.

Vice President of Cuba said that Cuba was analysing the contracting manufacturing with Pakistan for some pharma products. He said that Cuba was not endowed with enough natural and mineral resources and its leadership focused on knowledge economy by promoting science including biotechnology.