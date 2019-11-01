KP CM orders removal of Nowshera Medical College BoG chairman

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan finally took notice of the alleged irregularities and illegal appointments in the Nowshera Medical College (NMC) and its teaching hospital, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, and removed Gulrez Hakim Khan from his position as chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG).

Sources at the Chief Minister's Secretariat told The News that Mahmood Khan signed the summary on Wednesday to remove Gulrez Hakim from his position. The summary was dispatched to the Health Secretariat for further action.

The chief minister was convinced that issues in Nowshera Medical College were now damaging his reputation as people suspected he had intentionally kept silent on the happenings there," a government official privy to the developments told The News on condition of anonymity.

The sources said that Dr Nausherwan Burki, the architect of health reforms of PTI government — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical and Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015 (MTI Act) — reportedly intervened to ask the chief minister to take action against Gulrez Hakim.