Job creation

The recent debate about the role of government in providing jobs has invoked a range of emotions from all parts of society; some rallying that the state is responsible for employment opportunities, whereas some not seeing this as the government's mandate.

I tend to agree with the second school of thought – it is not the state's responsibility to hand over jobs, but it is the state’s responsibility to enable an environment where jobs are created and employment thrives. On the other hand, it is the responsibility of the individual to equip themselves with the tools and skills necessary to be able to work and find or create a job for themselves. Pakistan is struggling with its own set of problems, but the government is persistently taking initiatives on both public and private platforms to work towards developing a prosperous environment with growth opportunities for all citizens. One such platform is DigiSkills.pk where online training in digital skills is given free of cost. All the courses offered are specifically designed to inculcate skills essential for finding freelancing work, through which people can start earning right from their homes. I believe that government should provide more such platforms that enable people to create jobs online for themselves.

Kanwal Ashraf

Islamabad