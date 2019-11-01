close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Sheikh Rashid's blame game

Newspost

 
November 1, 2019

Hats off to Sheikh Rashid, the federal minister for railways, for cleverly defending himself whenever there is a train accident. There have been more than 16 such accidents, big or small, including the latest one, which took place due to a cylinder explosion near Rahimyar Khan, where more that 65 precious lives were lost. This number of accidents is the highest in a year in Pakistan's history. But when your listen to Sheikh Sahib, he will, very conveniently pass on the blame to the previous government, and the outdated rail and train bogeys system. In the latest accident near Rahimyar Khan he has blamed the people who were carrying the cylinder.

My request to Sheikh Rashid is to concentrate more on improving the standards of Pakistan Railways rather than acting as the PM's spokesperson and blaming the previous regimes, especially the PML-N. Does he have anything to show in the form of improvements in Pak Railways during the last one year? I'm afraid no.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad.

