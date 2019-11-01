Horrifying disaster

The disastrous fire on the Tezgam at Liaquatpur, which took more than 66 lives, is another example of how poorly we are equipped to meet large-scale disasters. Three bogies were completely charred in front of people who did not have any rescue facility. It appears no department is equipped with a disaster management facility.. Sadly speaking, we have neither any safety gadgets in trains to overcome fires nor any training of commuters to deal with such life-threatening situation. But we have no dearth of hollow slogans. Unfortunately, there was no burn centre near the accident and the burnt succumbed to their injuries.

Allowing gas cylinders in trains is negligence on the part of both the Railways and the passengers. A tragedy at this large a scale should not only be mourned but its causes must also be investigated and the poor management that led to such a huge loss of life should be accounted for. Financial compensation for the deceased and injured should be charged to the Railways.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad