Azadi March

Maulana Fazlur Rahman has led his Azadi March to Islamabad. The government has designated protesters a place to hold their sit-in. Fortunately, up till now, there has not been any unwanted incident occurred. However, what boggles my mind is that for how long will Maulana along with his protesters keep their word of being peaceful and orderly? After a certain time, it will be unavoidable for the protesters to come out of the democratic blanket of peaceful demonstration. This might be quite a horrific situation for the government which has been facing issues from all different directions. On the one hand, the unstable financial condition has been making rifts across the country and on the other almost all the parties have been coming on the same page against the PTI government. External threats are another critical concern. In such a situation, the country might not be able to bear another avenue of violent protest in its capital.

Therefore, it is advisable to the protesters to keep enjoying their democratic right while keeping their calm to the last breath. Maulana Fazlur Rahman will have to be open to reach an agreement with the government. The government is also advised to avail all options for bringing the protesters down to the table. It is important for both the parties to be soft towards each other, step back and resolve the issue through talks.

Tariq Faruqi

Karachi