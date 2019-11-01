Pakistan Women’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs named

KARACHI: The selection committee Thursday announced a 15-player Pakistan Women’s squad for a two-match ODI series against Bangladesh Women.

Three changes were made in the line-up from the one that swept Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series this week. After participating in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Cup in Sri Lanka, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, leg-spinner Aroob Shah and right-arm medium-fast bowler Fatima Sana came in the side to replace right-handed batter Ayesha Zafar, slow left-armer Anam Amin and right-arm off-break bowler Saba Nazir.

After a successful T20I series, Sadia Iqbal also got a call-up to the ODI team. The left-arm spinner took four wickets in three matches at an average of 15.

Keeping in view Pakistan’s final-round ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against England in December, the selection committee comprising Urooj Mumtaz, Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal jotted down a squad which struck a balance between youth and experience.

The two one-dayers will be played on November 2 and 4 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Officials: Iqbal Imam (Interim Head Coach), Gemaal Hussain (Trainer), Iqbal Ahmed Amir (Fielding Coach), Aisha Jalil (Manager), Dr Rifat Asghar Gill (Physio) and Zubair Ahmed (Analyst).