November 1, 2019
November 1, 2019

Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform

World

 
WASHINGTON: Twitter will stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform, the company said, responding to growing concerns over misinformation from politicians on social media.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted that while internet advertising "is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions."

But Social media behemoth Facebook looks unlikely to follow Twitter’s lead, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg holding to his line that he would let political figures speak freely, and count on voters to judge truthfulness.

"In a democracy, I don’t think it’s right for private companies to censor politicians or the news," Zuckerberg said in an earnings call with analysts, the transcript of which he posted on Facebook.

Dorsey said Twitter’s new policy, details of which will be unveiled next month and enforced from November 22, would ban ads on political issues as well as from candidates. "We considered stopping only candidate ads, but issue ads present a way to circumvent," he said.

"Additionally, it isn’t fair for everyone but candidates to buy ads for issues they want to push. So we’re stopping these too."

Dorsey said the company took the action to head off potential problems from "machine learning-based optimisation of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes."

