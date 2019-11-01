close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Boy falls to death

Karachi

A seven-year-old boy died after falling from a multi-storey building in the Lyari neighbourhood. Responding to information, rescuers reached the scene and took the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi, from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

The child was identified as Imran.

