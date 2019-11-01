Boy falls to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A seven-year-old boy died after falling from a multi-storey building in the Lyari neighbourhood. Responding to information, rescuers reached the scene and took the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi, from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.
The child was identified as Imran.
