Suspects remanded in police custody in Major Iqbal murder case

The administrate judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Thursday remanded two suspects in police custody for investigations into the murder case of an army official.

The judge sent Muhammad Noman and Umer Farooq on physical remand for four days and sought a progress report from the investigation officer on the next hearing on Monday.

The suspects have been booked for murdering Major Saqib Iqbal in a mugging bid on MA Jinnah Road on June 6. After the killing, CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media in which one of the suspects was seen attempting to snatch valuables from the victim and shooting him upon resistance.

According to police investigations, the suspects had stopped their motorcycle a few yards away from an ATM Major Iqbal had gone to. One of them came to mug the major, who resisted the mugging and tried to overpower him, after which the robber shot and killed him before the two of them fled.

CCTV footage showed that after the incident, the suspect drove towards the Tower area where they disappeared.

East DIG Amir Farooqi said in a press conference that the police further checked the availability of CCTV cameras and found footage that helped identify the man who had shot Major Iqbal.

The investigators used technical support to trace two mobile phone numbers that were registered in the names of the suspects, the DIG said, adding that they later managed to find the location of the two in the SITE Super Highway area.

The officer claimed that Nauman had shot Major Iqbal and Farooq drove the motorcycle. Nauman has also reportedly admitted to his involvement in two to three street crime incidents a few years ago. The suspects previously used to work at the Karachi Port Trust.