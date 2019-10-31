Light rain forecast

Islamabad: As the JUI-F’s anti-government rally is set to reach Islamabad today (Thursday), the Met Office has forecast light rain at night promising further chill in the air.

It's not clear if the marchers will stay on the streets or return but if the leadership asks them to stay put, the rain can catch them unawares. No tents have been put up at the protest site near Peshawar Morr, so the protesters will have to put up with the cold weather in the open after the rainfall.

According to a weatherman, a westerly wave was present in the upper parts of the country that was likely to affect western parts in the next 24-36 hours. He said partly cloudy and dry weather was expected in Islamabad on Thursday but there was a likelihood of light rain falling during the nighttime. The daytime is a little warm in Islamabad but the nights are windy and cold prompting residents to cover themselves before stepping out.