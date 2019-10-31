Awareness about diabetes stressed

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar and PINS Head Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood have said there should be aggressive mass awareness campaign to control the rapidly growing disease of diabetes.

They said seminars should be arranged specially in educational institutions. They said the media should also play role in mobilizing people to change their lifestyle and convince them to eat less and walk more which could lead them to a healthy environment.

They expressed these views while addressing an event titled “Doctors Training on Diabetes” held under the aegis of Medical Unit III of Lahore General Hospital and Sugar Clinic. More than 125 doctors participated in the event.

Prof of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique, Prof of Surgery Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof of Eye Dr Muhammad Moeen, Sugar Specialist Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maleha Hameed, Dr Mamoona Ashraf, Dr Rana Asif Sagheer and Dr Salman Shakil also addressed the training workshop and highlighted different aspects of diabetes and its treatment.

Later, talking to journalists, Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar and Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said it was necessary that younger generation was saved from diseases to establish a healthy and strong Pakistan.

It is the basic responsibility of the parents to keep an eye on the nutrition of their children and save them from fast food and unhygienic eatables. They said that it was unfortunate that every fourth person was caught by diabetes and it was rapidly increasing in society.

They said, “With the precautionary measures and prevention, we can save ourselves from chronic disease of diabetes which directly affects eyes, kidneys and other human body parts.”