Security arrangements for Tableeghi Ijtima trains

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements in the special trains being operated to facilitate the participants in Tablighi Ijtima, Raiwind. According to the police spokesman on Wednesday, strict security arrangements have been made in trains and at the railway stations on the directions of Railways Police IG Wajid Zia.

All SPs have been directed to ensure foolproof security in special trains in their railway divisions. The officers have also been directed to deploy a good number of patrolling police in the trains.

The Lahore railway police SP has been directed to remain present at Raiwind railway station and monitor the security arrangements. Traffic police have also been deputed to control the traffic around the Raiwind railway station.