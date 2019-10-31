Lebanon solidarity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Good luck to Lebanon and the people of Lebanon. Hopefully, your country doesn't go through chaos and you do not let imperialists get their hands on your country and resources once again.
And not to forget, a welcome gesture from PM Saad Hariri, who gently resigned, instead of making things worse for his country and his people.
Ali Faraz
Jaranwala
