October 31, 2019

Overseas biometrics

Newspost

 
The State Bank of Pakistan has initiated biometric verification of bank accounts for overseas Pakistanis. There was a statement on their website that overseas Pakistanis may approach their respective banks through email/surface mail and provide identity documents like valid passport, visa, CNIC and NICOP as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification.

Non-resident Pakistanis are facing difficulties in operating their bank accounts due to lack of biometric verification. The arrangement has been made in line with the State Bank's continuous monitoring of the progress of the banking industry. Some Pakistanis were facing difficulties in remitting their funds because their accounts were suspended due to biometric verification. So this is a good step by the government.

Zara Habib

Rawalpindi

