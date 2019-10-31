DG Rangers, governor discuss security steps

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari met Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Rangers director general informed the governor about the measures taken for provision of better security during the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal for processions and sensitive places where congregations would be held.

The head of the paramilitary force told the governor that the law and order situation in the city was now better. Ismail said that peace was restored in the city due to joint and collaborative efforts on the part of the law-enforcement agencies. Due to decline in crimes, economic stability had also been achieved in the metropolis, he added.

He said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is the holy month for the Muslims, so it is our collective responsibility to maintain religious harmony during the holy month.